Search on for prisoner who escaped custody in Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. -- A manhunt is underway in Westchester County for a prisoner on the run.

County officials said Geraldo Rojas was at Saint Joseph's Medical Center in Yonkers on Sunday morning when he managed to escape custody from the Department of Correction.

Rojas, a Yonkers resident, had been arrested for a robbery.

The DOC said the officers involved have been suspended from duty and will face internal disciplinary charges.

An investigation is underway.