70-year-old woman struck by driver, killed in Yonkers

70-year-old struck by driver, killed in Yonkers

70-year-old struck by driver, killed in Yonkers

70-year-old struck by driver, killed in Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. -- A 70-year-old woman was struck by a driver and killed while walking on a sidewalk in Yonkers on Sunday.

Investigators say the driver then jumped a retaining wall on North Broadway before crashing into a home, injuring people inside.

The 54-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

It's not clear if the driver will face charges.