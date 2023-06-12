Watch CBS News
70-year-old woman struck by driver, killed in Yonkers

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

YONKERS, N.Y. -- A 70-year-old woman was struck by a driver and killed while walking on a sidewalk in Yonkers on Sunday.

Investigators say the driver then jumped a retaining wall on North Broadway before crashing into a home, injuring people inside.

The 54-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

It's not clear if the driver will face charges.

First published on June 11, 2023 / 10:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

