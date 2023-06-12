70-year-old woman struck by driver, killed in Yonkers
YONKERS, N.Y. -- A 70-year-old woman was struck by a driver and killed while walking on a sidewalk in Yonkers on Sunday.
Investigators say the driver then jumped a retaining wall on North Broadway before crashing into a home, injuring people inside.
The 54-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.
It's not clear if the driver will face charges.
