Yohan Hernandez sentenced to 15 years in deadly shooting of 18-year-old Moussa Fofana in Maplewood

NEWARK, N.J. -- A man charged with killing a New Jersey high school student who had dreams of playing professional soccer was sentenced on Wednesday.

Yohan Hernandez pleaded guilty to killing 18-year-old Moussa Fofana in Maplewood. He will serve 15 years as part of a plea deal reached back in September.

But the victim's family said what happened in the courtroom was far from justice.

As CBS2's Nick Caloway reported, the 21-year-old gunman did not turn and acknowledge the family of Fofana in Essex County Court. Fofana's mother and father were among those who gave victim impact statements.

"This is America, where when someone does something to somebody and you come to the law, they give you justice. But in this case, we didn't get justice at all, I don't understand how we didn't get justice. Because 15 years, to me, that's not justice for my son," his mother, Hawa Fofana, said.

Relatives say Fofana was walking through a sports complex in Maplewood in June of last year when he was shot and killed. It's unclear if there was an altercation.

Prosecutors said Hernandez told police he was acting in self-defense when he pulled the trigger. That's reportedly part of the reason prosecutors agreed to the plea deal.

In court, the judge pointed out it was unfortunate Hernandez did not have the courage to acknowledge the victim's family, adding it didn't look like he was very remorseful about what he had done.