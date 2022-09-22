New Jersey judge accepts plea deal for man who shot and killed Columbia High School student Moussa Fofana

Judge accepts plea deal for man who shot, killed Columbia High School student

NEW JERSEY -- A New Jersey judge accepted a plea deal for the man who shot and killed a high school soccer player in Maplewood.

Moussa Fofana, an 18-year-old Columbia High School student, was shot and killed at the Underhill Sports Complex in June 2021.

Yohan Hernadez, 20, pleaded guilty to the shooting in exchange for a 15-year sentence.

Fofana's family was calling for 30 years to life.