New Jersey judge accepts plea deal for man who shot and killed Columbia High School student Moussa Fofana

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW JERSEY -- A New Jersey judge accepted a plea deal for the man who shot and killed a high school soccer player in Maplewood. 

Moussa Fofana, an 18-year-old Columbia High School student, was shot and killed at the Underhill Sports Complex in June 2021. 

Yohan Hernadez, 20, pleaded guilty to the shooting in exchange for a 15-year sentence.

Fofana's family was calling for 30 years to life. 

First published on September 22, 2022 / 5:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

