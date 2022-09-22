New Jersey judge accepts plea deal for man who shot and killed Columbia High School student Moussa Fofana
NEW JERSEY -- A New Jersey judge accepted a plea deal for the man who shot and killed a high school soccer player in Maplewood.
Moussa Fofana, an 18-year-old Columbia High School student, was shot and killed at the Underhill Sports Complex in June 2021.
Yohan Hernadez, 20, pleaded guilty to the shooting in exchange for a 15-year sentence.
Fofana's family was calling for 30 years to life.
