Yankees take series from Twins after 10-5 win

Trent Grisham homered twice and Cody Bellinger also went deep as the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 10-5 on Wednesday night.

Aaron Judge went 3 for 4 to raise his major league-leading batting average to .329. The Yankees moved within four games of first-place Toronto in the AL East.

Luis Gil pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits. Four relievers combined to blank the Twins the rest of the way, with Fernando Cruz (3-4) getting four outs.

Grisham tied the game at 2-all with a solo homer in the third off Taj Bradley (6-8). In the fourth, he took Bradley deep again for a three-run shot — his 33rd of the season — onto the plaza in right field to make it 6-2.

The Twins fought back with a three-run fifth inning, keyed by Brooks Lee's two-out, two-run single.

Bellinger hit a two-run homer in the ninth.

Lee had three hits for the Twins, while Austin Martin and Royce Lewis each had two.

The Twins had already plated three in the fifth and had runners on first and second with two out when Yankees manager Aaron Boone called for Cruz. Royce Lee hit a line drive toward the gap in right-center, but Bellinger ran it down to maintain New York's 7-5 lead.

The four earned runs allowed by Gil were as many as he gave up in his last four starts combined (22 1/3 innings total).

The Yankees travel to Baltimore, where LHP Max Fried (17-5, 3.03 ERA) will face the Orioles on Thursday to open a four-game series. The Twins welcome Cleveland on Friday for the opener of a four-game series, with Pablo López (5-4, 2.64) on the mound.