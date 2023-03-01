Watch CBS News
Lawmakers sound alarm, say billions of dollars needed to keep World Trade Center Health Program running

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Billions of dollars in additional funding is needed to keep the World Trade Center Health Program running, according to members of New York and New Jersey Congressional delegation.

They say they need to pass a bill to fix it.

"Our 9/11 Survivor and Responder Health Funding Correction Act would close the World Trade Center Health Program's funding shortfall. It will make changes to the funding formula so the program keeps pace with the anticipated costs and it will finally allow excluded Pentagon and Shanksville responders to join," Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said.

"We're a finite number, the 9/11 community. We're getting smaller every day. We want to be left alone. Leave us alone. Get this done now," added 9/11 advocated John Feal.

The program services more than 120,000 9/11 responders and survivors across all 50 states.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 28, 2023 / 7:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

