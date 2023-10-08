Watch CBS News
Brooklyn's Woodhull Hospital reopens after repairing damage from historic flooding

NEW YORK -- Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn was back up and running Saturday after closing because of flooding.

Crews finished making repairs to equipment that was damaged in last Friday's historic rainfall.

New York City Health + Hospitals says 116 patients were evacuated and transferred to different hospitals across the health system.

