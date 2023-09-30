Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn evacuated due to damage from Friday's storm

NEW YORK -- Brooklyn's Woodhull Hospital was evacuated and closed down on Saturday.

The facility suffered serious damage during Friday's storm.

More than 100 patients were transferred out of the hospital. Another 50 were set to be moved later Saturday night.

CBS New York cameras capture patients at Woodhull being put into medical evacuation transportation units, one day after heavy rain caused serious flooding across the five boroughs, including in Brooklyn.

"There was an energy outage and the hospital was running on emergency backups and as soon as those started to run out the hospital had to close downs and evacuate the patients who were in to go to several hospitals," City Councilman Chi Osse said.

Osse, who represents the part Brooklyn where the hospital is located, said as Con Edison works to get the power back on, hospital staff is doing all it can to make sure patients are transferred safely to Health + Hospitals facilities.

"They are on the ball, making sure their most at-risk patients are taken care of. Those who require the most amount of resources are being taken care of very sensitively," Osse said.

Mayor Eric Adams held a news conference Saturday afternoon, saying it was part of an inter-agency response.

"We want to make sure patients hear from their doctors first. Patients knew what they were doing," Adams said.

Completion of repairs could take several days before the hospital can resume operations, officials said.