Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman who escaped NYPD custody found, faces new charges

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS Minnesota

Search for female prisoner who escaped from Bronx precinct
Search for female prisoner who escaped from Bronx precinct 00:15

NEW YORK - The female prisoner who escaped from a jail in the Bronx Wednesday night has been found. 

Police say as she was being taken into custody for violating an order of protection, she was able to slip out of her handcuffs and walk out of the 44th precinct. 

Now that police found her, she's being charged with escape from a detention facility. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 18, 2022 / 5:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.