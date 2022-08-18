Woman who escaped NYPD custody found, faces new charges
NEW YORK - The female prisoner who escaped from a jail in the Bronx Wednesday night has been found.
Police say as she was being taken into custody for violating an order of protection, she was able to slip out of her handcuffs and walk out of the 44th precinct.
Now that police found her, she's being charged with escape from a detention facility.
