Woman killed in hit-and-run near Cross Bronx Expressway

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the Bronx.

It happened on West Farms Road near the Cross Bronx Expressway at around 10 p.m. on Friday. 

According to police, a woman in her 30s was trying to cross the street when she was struck and killed. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. 

Police believe the suspect was driving a white van.

So far, there are no arrests. 

