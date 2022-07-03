Watch CBS News

Police seek driver in deadly Bronx hit-and-run

Police are looking for the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run in the Bronx. A young woman was struck and killed in what residents describe as a notoriously danger intersection. CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke with neighbors in West Farms.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.