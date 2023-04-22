Watch CBS News
Police searching for woman allegedly kidnapped in Gravesend, Brooklyn

NYPD: Man accused of kidnapping woman in Brooklyn
NYPD: Man accused of kidnapping woman in Brooklyn 00:30

NEW YORK -- Chilling surveillance photos from police show a woman being kidnapped in Brooklyn

According to police, a man approached the woman, then picked her up and carried her to a Toyota minivan. 

The man put the woman inside the van and took off, police said. 

NYPD

It happened at Avenue W and Stillwell Avenue in Gravesend early Friday morning. 

Police said the woman is in her 20s, has long hair and was wearing a striped shirt, blue skirt and white sneakers. 

NYPD

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

