NYPD: Woman found safe after reports of alleged kidnapping in Gravesend, Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police say a possible kidnapping reported last week in Brooklyn has been resolved. 

Investigators released surveillance images after someone called 911 saying they saw a man carry a woman into a minivan Friday in Gravesend. 

The alleged incident alarmed residents in the area, but police say the woman was never in any danger. 

The pair has been located, and they had no idea investigators were looking for them. 

