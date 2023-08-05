Woman, 75, dies after getting struck by 2 vehicles in Coney Island hit-and-run, NYPD says

Woman dies after being struck by dump truck, Jeep in Coney Island

NEW YORK -- A 75-year-old woman died Friday after police said she was struck by dump truck and a Jeep in Coney Island.

Neither driver stopped, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if they realized the woman was hit.

Surveillance video shows the woman waiting to cross West 6th Street at around 10:30 a.m. She stepped into the crosswalk in front of the dump truck, which then drove forward and made a turn. It was followed closely by a black Jeep heading south on Shore Parkway.

Both vehicles hit the woman and killed her, according to police. Investigators said neither driver stopped, but it was unclear if they saw her.

"She went in front of a truck, so then you don't see her. The truck moved, and then you don't see her. That means she went with the truck," a woman said.

"How did he not see her? It's ridiculous. I don't know. People need to be more careful when they're driving and when they're crossing the street," another woman said.

Someone eventually spotted the woman and called 911, according to investigators. Her name was not immediately released.

Police were looking for the drivers of the dump truck and Jeep, in addition to witnesses.