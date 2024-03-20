Winter of 2023-24 in New York City to go down as fourth warmest, dating back to the 1800s

Winter of 2023-24 in NYC to go down as fourth warmest, dating back to the 1800s

NEW YORK -- This past winter registered as one of the warmest on record for the U.S. and New York.

The warm weather is already bringing out the cherry blossoms. Peak season is usually between April and May.

There have been signs of spring bloom and bud in Riverside Park.

"I'm not going to miss the winter," said Lisa Bernard of the Upper West Side.

She said spring means longer days to enjoy evening walks with her dog, Olly.

The winter of 2023-24 will go down in the Big Apple record books as fourth warmest. Our five warmest winters on record have all occurred in the last 25 years. The records date back to the 1800s.

"I will take winter anytime to a hot summer. You can dress warmer. You can't dress cooler unless you're gonna get arrested," said Ruth Hennessey of the Upper West Side.

"I feel like it has wrapped up pretty early," added Yonatan Weinstein of Chelsea.

Weinstein is correct. From March 1-18, every day but one measured above normal.

"In New Jersey, specifically, with records that go back to 1895, it was ninth mildest winter on record," said Dr. Dave Robinson, a state climatologist at Rutgers University. "The warmth we've had, particularly in the last couple of weeks, is a little worrisome."

Robinson says trees, like apple and peach, and plants are coming to life about two weeks ahead of schedule, adding the cold air in place now could be problematic.

"If we get a hard freeze, the plants one, two weeks ahead of schedule and that puts them in the danger zone," Robinson said.

Our cold streaks keep getting shorter, according to Climate Central, a nonprofit organization that crunches climate data starting from 1970.

"We use 1970 as a threshold, because before that the records start to get very spotty. There's some missing data. So it really gives us a nice, full, and complete look at the long term climate trends," meteorologist Lauren Casey said.

Casey shared New York City-specific data.

"You now experience 15 more days above average during the winter in New York City. Your cold snaps are shrinking by the order of about seven days," Casey said.

And, according to Climate Central, New York City's coldest temperatures measure nearly five degrees warmer than five decades ago.