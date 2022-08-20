Watch CBS News
Newburgh man who claimed to be state trooper pleads guilty to hate crime in road rage incident

NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- A man accused in a racist road rage incident in Newburgh pleaded guilty Friday to a hate crime.

In June, 61-year-old William Ryan claimed to be an off-duty trooper and threatened a Black pastor and his son with a knife and yelled racial slurs at them.

READ MORE: Newburgh man claiming to be state trooper arrested after allegedly yelling racist remarks at pastor

The pastor, who is also a lieutenant with the Wallkill Police Department, recorded the incident.

The Orange County District Attorney reportedly will recommend Ryan get six months in jail when he is sentenced in November.

August 19, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

