New legislation aims to prevent wildfires caused by trains after Rockland County fires consumed dozens of acres

NEW YORK -- New legislation announced Friday aims to prevent wildfires caused by trains.

It comes after dozens of wildfires in Rockland County scorched land and threatened homes. Investigators believe it was sparked by a CSX train.

The new legislation would require rail road companies to ensure their trains are safe before passing them through communities.

It would also require them to report fires to officials and increase penalties for failing to update brake systems or steering components.

"This will ensure that those responsible for incidents like we had last Friday are not only fined by the state of New York, but they also must pay all costs related to environmental remediation, residential relocation of affected areas and cost incurred by state and municipalities," Sen. Bill Weber said.

Lawmakers are demanding CSX reimburse anyone affected by the fire.

We reached out to CSX for a statement. The company has previously said it's cooperating with Rockland County.