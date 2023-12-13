Who'da thunk it? Zach Wilson, Tommy DeVito named AFC and NFC Offensive Players of the Week

NEW YORK -- Not long ago, the Jets and Giants were a mess at quarterback. Now? Not so much.

Young signal-callers Zach Wilson and Tommy DeVito were named AFC and NFC Offensive Player of the Week, respectively, on Wednesday, honors that didn't seem remotely possible a few weeks ago.

highlights! get your @ZachWilson AFC Offensive Player of the Week highlights here! pic.twitter.com/0hFEx0zbBf — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 13, 2023

Wilson was benched during the Jets' 32-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 19 and did not get back on the field until this past Sunday, when he played arguably the greatest game of his two-plus-year career, going 27-of-36 for 301 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-6 drubbing of the Houston Texans.

The 24-year-old former No. 2 overall draft pick, who lost the starting job after the Jets traded for veteran Aaron Rodgers during the offseason, only to get it back when Rodgers was lost for the season just a handful of plays into the season opener, will be back under center Sunday when the Jets (5-8) take on the Miami Dolphins, hoping to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

DeVito's story has taken on a life of its own. The undrafted rookie out of Illinois was not expected to play at all this season, but was thrust into action following injuries to starter Daniel Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor.

DeVito took over early in the Giants' 13-10 overtime loss to the Jets on Oct. 29, and then struggled somewhat in his next two starts, at the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys, but has since guided the Giants (5-8) to three straight wins.

Woke up this morning….



NFC Offensive Player of the Week 😏 pic.twitter.com/dNOnI228ai — New York Giants (@Giants) December 13, 2023

Showing he can be effective with both his arm and legs, DeVito threw for 158 yards and ran for 71 more in a come-from-behind 24-22 win over the visiting Green Bay Packers on Monday night.

For the season, DeVito has completed 66% of his passes, with eight TDs and just three interceptions, and is averaging 5 yards per carry.