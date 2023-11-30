Redevelopment plans unveiled for White Plains' Galleria Mall

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Redevelopment plans for the Galleria Mall in White Plains were unveiled Thursday.

Developers want to create the District Galleria. It would be a mixed-use residential and retail space, including seven residential towers and open spaces for pedestrians.

"The towers that are gonna go up, over 3,200 units of residential, over 200,000 square feet of retail, and it's a really exciting project. Over $2.5 billion is being invested in the City of White Plains to make more open space," said Clayton Livingston, president of the Commercial & Investment Division at Hudson Gateway Association for Realtors.

The Galleria Mall closed at the end of March after serving as a centerpiece in White Plains since 1980.