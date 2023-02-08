New York Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner says they're working to improve experience for customers

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- They've heard the jokes and seen the memes on social media; the Department of Motor Vehicles knows it has an image problem.

A DMV visit fills some New Yorkers with dread, anticipating "service with a snarl," but the DMV commissioner tells CBS2's Tony Aiello they're making progress, changing that perception.

The new, relocated DMV office in White Plains is clean and bright with helpful signage, comfortable seating and even stations to charge your phone.

"Historically, people have dreaded coming to the DMV. You're working to change that?" Aiello asked DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder.

"Yeah, we have changed it," he said.

Schroeder is a former state Assemblyman who often heard constituents talk down the DMV.

"You know, the last time I was here it took two hours," Schroeder said.

State leaders say they got the message: New Yorkers deserved better at the DMV.

"You might want to invest in good people and invest in welcoming spaces to make sure that people understand that they're valued because the government is taking the steps to make sure the experience they're having is a welcoming one," Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado said.

Technology has been a big focus, including replacing legacy computer systems that dated back to the 1960s and allowing a growing list of online services so you can skip a DMV visit altogether.

"When I became the commissioner, there were only about 44 transactions that New Yorkers could do online. Now, they can do 72 transactions online," Schroeder said.

Soon, the DMV will roll out new inspection stickers with a QR code to help deter counterfeiting and is exploring a digital format drivers' license that can be stored on your smartphone.

"I have felt dread at DMVs throughout the boroughs," customer Chesevah King said.

Wednesday, there was no dread, just delight for King.

"They were wonderful to me. They were very kind. It was in and out! In and out," she said.

No offense to the DMV, but the less time spent there, the better.