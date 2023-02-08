Watch CBS News
Local News

New York DMV transitioning to new inspection stickers

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New NY DMV stickers include vehicle-specific information
New NY DMV stickers include vehicle-specific information 00:23

NEW YORK -- New York car owners are seeing different inspection stickers from the DMV.

The department says it's transitioning to stickers that will include information specific to the vehicle for enhanced security.

The color of the stickers will also change based on expiration year.

The stickers will be printed at inspection stations.

The transition is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 7, 2023 / 8:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.