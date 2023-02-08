New York DMV transitioning to new inspection stickers
NEW YORK -- New York car owners are seeing different inspection stickers from the DMV.
The department says it's transitioning to stickers that will include information specific to the vehicle for enhanced security.
The color of the stickers will also change based on expiration year.
The stickers will be printed at inspection stations.
The transition is expected to be complete by the end of the year.
