2nd family member dies after drowning in White Lake

Second person dies after drowning at lake in Catskills

Second person dies after drowning at lake in Catskills

Second person dies after drowning at lake in Catskills

BETHEL, N.Y. -- A second member of a Queens family has died after a Catskills vacation turned into a tragedy, state police say.

It happened in White Lake, located in the town of Bethel in Sullivan County.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Afrid Haider.

He had been in critical condition since Sunday after he tried to rescue his nephew, 18-year-old Basir Amin, who was struggling in the water.

READ MORE: Basir Amin, 18, drowns in White Lake; family members hospitalized after trying to help him

Amin's 21-year-old sister also jumped in to help, but all three went under.

Sources told CBS2 they were under the water for at least 30 minutes before divers were able to get them out.

Amin died Sunday. His sister remains in critical condition.