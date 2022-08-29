Basir Amin, 18, drowns in White Lake; family members hospitalized after trying to help him

BETHEL, N.Y. -- An 18-year-old is dead and two of his family members are hospitalized after a drowning at a lake in Sullivan County.

It happened Sunday at White Lake in the town of Bethel.

Police said the family was swimming when 18-year-old Basir Amin began struggling. His sister and uncle tried to go in the lake to help, when all three went under water.

Sources told CBS2 they were under the water for at least 30 minutes before divers were able to get them out.

Amin was pronounced dead at the hospital. His sister and uncle are listed in critical condition.