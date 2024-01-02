How much snow will NYC, New Jersey, Connecticut and Long Island get this weekend?

The year 2023 ended on a warm note. While this past year was filled with extremes and all types of records being broken across our area, the most noteworthy was the consistent warmth.

Not only was December super mild, now ranked as the second warmest December ever recorded, but 2023 is now ranked as the warmest year ever recorded in Central Park.

The year was also extremely wet, with 2023 ending as the 11th wettest year ever recorded. All that moisture did not lead to much snow however, as only 2.3 inches fell throughout the entire year. That made 2023 the least snowy calendar year ever.

That's following the least snowy winter ever of 2022-2023, when only 2.3 inches were recorded.

To further add to the dismay of snow lovers, it has been nearly 700 days since more than an inch of snow fell in the park. And yes, that's record-breaking too.

Will 2024 Continue This Snowless Trend?

In the short term, it is looking more likely that we may finally end this prolonged snow drought.

Nearly all forecast models are suggesting that a significant winter storm will move into the Tri-State Area from late Saturday into Sunday. With origins in the Southwest, the storm will be able to gather moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, plus dynamic energy and cold air from the north. In other words, this would be a scenario when the northern branch of the jet stream and southern branch of the jet stream combine, a term meteorologists call "phasing." When phasing occurs over our region, it can lead to blockbuster snowstorms. Phasing over our area happens to be very common in winters that feature the phenomenon none as El Nino, which we are currently in.

For example, the infamous El Nino winter of 2009-2010 produced 51.4 inches of snow in the park, with 36.9 of those inches falling in February 2010, and that month holds the record for snowiest month ever recorded. In an average winter, 29.8 inches typically falls.

So How Much Snow Will We See This Time?

Although forecast models are predicting varying amounts of snow for this system, it appears that many locales may double or even triple the amount of snow they saw for all of last winter. This would be fairly easy to achieve though, given last year's such paltry numbers.

Our two most reliable models, the European and the GFS, both depict a plowable snow for at least some of the region but differ on the final totals.

The European track of the storm would take it further offshore, and thus it would be able to draw colder air into it, leading to higher totals of a half a foot or more from the coast to the higher elevations.

On the other hand, the GFS has the storm track further to the west. In this set up, the storm would draw warmer air in from the ocean, and produce more rain and mixed precipitation than snow, with minimal totals at the coast, but still over a foot for the higher elevations.

Whether or not this storm ends our snowless streak, long range forecast models are hinting that a pattern chance is underway, and more phasing type storms may occur going forward. To put this into perspective, for nearly all of last winter, the phasing signature was not depicted in the forecast models.

2024 may be the year that snow lovers rejoice again.