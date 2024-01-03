Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny and mild; All eyes on what could be significant weekend storm

By Matthew Villafane

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Tracking snow this weekend
First Alert Weather: Tracking snow this weekend 03:23

Alerts

Red Alert in place for late Saturday into Sunday due to the threat of a significant winter storm

Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny, with a few afternoon clouds. Not much wind. Highs in the mid 40s.

Tonight: Cloudy skies. A few flurries are possible late. Lows in the 30s.

Thursday: Early flurries and or light showers, followed by clearing skies. Turning windy, with gusts up to 30 mph. Highs in the mid 40s.

Friday: Sunny, but cold and blustery. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.  

Looking ahead

We are carefully watching the potential for a significant winter storm to impact the region from late Saturday into Sunday. The exact track is still not certain, but confidence is growing that a decent portion of our viewing area will see a plowable snowfall. Heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding are also possible with this storm.

First published on January 3, 2024 / 8:55 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

