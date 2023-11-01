When are landlords required to turn on heat?

Find out when landlords have to turn on heat

NEW YORK - With the cold weather already here, some people are wondering when their heat will be turned on.

In New York City, the law says if it is below 55 degrees outside, the heat should be on. Building owners must keep an indoor temperature of at least 68 degrees between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Overnight, the indoor temperature has to be 62 degrees.

Similarly, in New Jersey, landlords need to keep the inside temperature at 68 degrees between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.

In Connecticut, 65 degrees is the minimum indoor temperature at all times of the year.