Westport Police meet with residents to discuss rise in carjackings, car thefts

WESTPORT, Conn. -- Westport Police are meeting with residents Wednesday night to talk about an increase in carjackings and car thefts.

The latest was caught in disturbing home security video. It shows a Westport man in his garage being attacked by two people who stole his Aston Martin sports car on Sunday.

Police say an adult and a teenager were later arrested.

The public safety forum was scheduled for 7 p.m. at Westport Town Hall.