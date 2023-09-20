Westport Police meet with residents to discuss rise in carjackings, car thefts
WESTPORT, Conn. -- Westport Police are meeting with residents Wednesday night to talk about an increase in carjackings and car thefts.
The latest was caught in disturbing home security video. It shows a Westport man in his garage being attacked by two people who stole his Aston Martin sports car on Sunday.
Police say an adult and a teenager were later arrested.
The public safety forum was scheduled for 7 p.m. at Westport Town Hall.
