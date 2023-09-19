Watch CBS News
Adult & teenager arrested in connection to Aston Martin theft in Westport

WESTPORT, Conn. -- An adult and a teenager have been arrested and face multiple counts following the theft of an Aston Martin from Westport on Sunday.

A police search of a home in Berlin, Connecticut, on Monday led to the recovery of four stolen cars, including the Aston Martin.

A 39-year-old man who lives there was arrested.

A second search was conducted at a home in Waterbury on Tuesday. A handgun was seized from the home.

Police say a 16-year-old who lives there was arrested after evidence linking him to the carjacking was found.

