Adult & teenager arrested in connection to Aston Martin theft in Westport
WESTPORT, Conn. -- An adult and a teenager have been arrested and face multiple counts following the theft of an Aston Martin from Westport on Sunday.
A police search of a home in Berlin, Connecticut, on Monday led to the recovery of four stolen cars, including the Aston Martin.
A 39-year-old man who lives there was arrested.
A second search was conducted at a home in Waterbury on Tuesday. A handgun was seized from the home.
Police say a 16-year-old who lives there was arrested after evidence linking him to the carjacking was found.
