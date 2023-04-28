Westfield Garden State Plaza Mall's chaperone policy for kids starts Friday night

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Starting Friday, kids who visit the Westfield Garden State Plaza Mall in Paramus will need to be with an adult at night.

"I'm kind of bummed out because I would like to go with my friends on like a Friday or Saturday night," said Summer, 17, a student at Paramus High School.

Under the mall's new policy, anyone 17 and under must have a chaperone who is at least 21 from 5 p.m. until the mall closes on Fridays and Saturdays.

"Yeah that doesn't sound fun at all. I don't want to do that," said Mathew, 17, who also goes to Paramus High School.

Mall officials cited safety concerns when asked about the rule change. Employees told CBS2 there have been crowds of unruly teens fighting and disrupting business on weekends.

Many shoppers said they support the chaperone policy if it means keeping the peace.

"I mean, I can see kids hanging out. We all did, but times have changed," said Sal Caccamo.

"Sometimes it's unfortunate that the children get together and they don't know always how to act properly. And unfortunately they need someone to be there with them," said Fatima Gallicchio.

Other teens told CBS2 they understand the concerns, but they don't want to lose any precious freedom.

"I think it's kind of annoying. But we're still going to go either way. I don't think they're going to be able to stop us on that kind of level," said Michael, 17, another Paramus High School student.

Signs at the mall's entrances let customers know about the new rule. Mall security will be checking IDs to enforce them.

The chaperone policy does not apply to the movie theater at the mall.