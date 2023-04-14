Watch CBS News
Local News

Garden State Plaza Mall implementing chaperone policy for kids 17 and under

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Garden State Plaza Mall implements new chaperone policy
Garden State Plaza Mall implements new chaperone policy 00:33

PARAMUS, N.J. -- The Garden State Plaza Mall in Paramus is implementing a new chaperone policy. 

On Fridays and Saturdays, unsupervised kids 17 and under will have to leave the mall by 5 p.m. or be joined by a parent or supervisor who's 21 or older. 

The mall said proof of age could be required and those without identification may be asked to leave. 

The policy starts Friday, April 28. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 14, 2023 / 6:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.