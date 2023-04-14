Garden State Plaza Mall implementing chaperone policy for kids 17 and under

PARAMUS, N.J. -- The Garden State Plaza Mall in Paramus is implementing a new chaperone policy.

On Fridays and Saturdays, unsupervised kids 17 and under will have to leave the mall by 5 p.m. or be joined by a parent or supervisor who's 21 or older.

The mall said proof of age could be required and those without identification may be asked to leave.

The policy starts Friday, April 28.