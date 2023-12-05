Westchester County Executive George Latimer sites support for Israel in decision to run against Rep. Jamaal Bowman

NEW YORK -- Westchester County Executive George Latimer will formally announce Wednesday plans to challenge Congressman Jamaal Bowman in a Democratic Primary next year.

Latimer said support for Israel is a big factor in the major political decision.

Many Jewish groups claim Bowman has helped erode support for Israel, in part by advocating for a cease-fire. Pro-Israel committees are pledging to spend millions to help Latimer win.

"We all are very concerned about the impact of Israel's retaliation on the Palestinian people. At the same time, our representative in Congress should not be undercutting the efforts of the Biden administration to bring peace to the Middle East," said Mount Pleasant Democratic Chair Tom Abinanti.

Bowman has accused Israel of war crimes, even as he condemned Hamas for the October 7 attack.

His district contains all of southern Westchester and a sliver of the northern Bronx.