New photos released of man wanted in connection to sexual assault on popular West Village jogging path

NEW YORK - Police have released new photos and video of a man wanted in connection to an attack on a popular West Village path.

It happened around 6 a.m. on March 27.

Police have released new photos and video of a man wanted in connection to an attack on a popular West Village path on March 27, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

According to police, a 39-year-old woman was jogging on the running path by Pier 40 in the West Village when a man on a bicycle approached her.

He allegedly pushed the woman to the ground and began to choke her before sexually assaulting her and stealing her cellphone. He then got on his bike and rode away.

The woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for bruising and pain.

Police on Wednesday released new photos and surveillance video of a man taken near West Street and Charles Lane before the attack.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.