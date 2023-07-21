Watch CBS News
$10,000 reward offered for information in 2 reported bias incidents in West Orange

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

WEST ORANGE, N.J. -- The Essex County sheriff's office is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in two reported bias incidents.

Investigators say last week, vandals smashed a door and splattered paint on a Pride flag outside Harper's Cafe in West Orange. The following day, a brick was thrown through the cafe's window.

Police say they are also investigating a threatening phone call made to the owner of a neighboring photography studio, who says the caller asked about her race then threatened her and told her to "go to a Dominican town."

Authorities said they don't believe the two incidents are connected but added they have surveillance video.

