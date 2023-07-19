Watch CBS News
Local News

Essex County prosecutor asking for public's help as investigation of bias incidents continues

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Essex County prosecutors investigating 2 bias incidents
Essex County prosecutors investigating 2 bias incidents 00:41

NEW YORK -- The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating two bias incidents from last week in West Orange, New Jersey.

In one, a woman who owns a photo studio said she received a threatening phone call. The caller asked about the owner's race, and then said the businesswoman should move to another neighborhood.

In a separate incident, authorities told CBS New York that someone smashed the glass of the front door of a cafe, and smeared black paint across the window.

Two pride banners were also smeared with the paint.

"We need the public's help in combating this hatred and the only way we're going to successfully prosecute these cases is through the assistance of the community," Essex County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Roger Imhof said.

If you have any information on these two incidents, please call police.

CBS New York will have more on this story on the News at 5 & 6 p.m.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 19, 2023 / 12:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.