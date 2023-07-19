Essex County prosecutor asking for public's help as investigation of bias incidents continues

NEW YORK -- The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating two bias incidents from last week in West Orange, New Jersey.

In one, a woman who owns a photo studio said she received a threatening phone call. The caller asked about the owner's race, and then said the businesswoman should move to another neighborhood.

In a separate incident, authorities told CBS New York that someone smashed the glass of the front door of a cafe, and smeared black paint across the window.

Two pride banners were also smeared with the paint.

"We need the public's help in combating this hatred and the only way we're going to successfully prosecute these cases is through the assistance of the community," Essex County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Roger Imhof said.

If you have any information on these two incidents, please call police.

