West Orange fire kills man and woman trapped inside townhouse. Neighbors remember victims as "very giving."

WEST ORANGE, N.J. -- An overnight fire in West Orange, New Jersey killed a man and woman, officials said Tuesday.

Officials have not confirmed the victims' identities or relationship, but neighbors in the close-knit community say an older couple lived in the Northfield Avenue townhouse with their cat for at least two decades.

One witness said he smelled the smoke just after midnight and went outside. He saw a police officer kick in the door, as black smoke billowed out.

Moments later, firefighters arrived at the three-story townhouse, where they said residents were trapped inside. Crews pulled a man and woman from the home and took them to Cooperman Barnabas Hospital, but they did not survive.

"I live down the street, I heard the sirens coming. My friends live there. They were outside. They kind of saw the whole scene play out," said neighbor Denise Campbell. "They knew them. Apparently, a very, very beautiful, loving family, a couple, very giving. The community is kind of close around here, so they knew them."

One neighbor said the couple was supposed to move out in August, and they had just given his family some of their belongings. He said they were very generous and well known in the community, and their death is a huge loss.

Fire officials said a next-door neighbor was also treated for smoke inhalation, and the Red Cross is help two displaced neighbors find somewhere to stay.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is now investigating what caused the fire, which officials believe started in the basement.