WEST NEW YORK, N.J. -- A police officer was shot in West New York, New Jersey, on Friday.

Witnesses told CBS2's Ali Bauman they heard several shots on 59th Street by Palisade Avenue before police swarmed the block.

A police officer shot in West New York, New Jersey. Heavily armed officers are now searching homes. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/HAUlVCbflv — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) June 4, 2022

Officials say one police officer was shot, but his injuries are not life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital.

A witness told CBS2 he saw someone run out from between houses with a handgun and shoot at police. The police shot back, and then the man fell to the ground.

"I see, like, five police officers pull up, and I'm like, nah, it's serious. I was, like, hiding in that corner right over there and I'm, like, peeping, and I see the guy, like, run out, and he's, like, shooting. And I see, like, the police officer start shooting at him. All I see is the guy, like, laying on the ground," witness Alvaro Car said.

Heavily armed police officers from West New York, Jersey City and other jurisdictions shut down the block for the investigation.

SWAT team officers were seen walking in and out of one of the houses, but no one else has been seen exiting the home.

An 11-year-old girl told Bauman she was texting with a friend who was hiding inside a building on the block and said she could hear people barricaded inside a different apartment on the same floor. A police officer spoke to the girl and is trying to make sure her friend gets out safely.

Further details have not yet been released.