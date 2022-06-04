Watch CBS News
Authorities: Suspect dead after shooting police officer in West New York, New Jersey

WEST NEW YORK, N.J. -- Authorities say a suspect who shot a police officer in West New York is dead.

The New Jersey Attorney General's office says uniformed officers were sent to a home on 59th Street near Palisade Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a domestic dispute.

When officers arrived on the scene, officials say a suspect fired a weapon at the officers. One was shot.

Two police officers then returned fire, striking the suspect. He was taken to Palisades Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The officer who was shot is expected to be OK.

The identities of the suspect and the injured officer have not yet been released.

Authorities say police found three firearms near the suspect at the scene of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

June 4, 2022

