N.J. brush fires now under control in Teaneck, Jersey City; Biggest still burning in Ocean County

TEANECK, N.J. -- Several brush fires burned overnight in New Jersey, and the largest is still burning in Ocean County.

Some residents in Manchester, west of Toms River, are facing a mandatory evacuation and dozens of buildings are under threat, as the fire grows to cover more than 2,500 acres.

Meanwhile, two other brush fires that were burning in Teaneck and Jersey City have been put out. But rising temperatures and dry, windy conditions bring the risk of even more fires.

All of North Jersey has been put on alert for "very high risk" of forest fires by the state Department of Environmental Protection. That is the agency's second-highest rating.

On Tuesday night, dry and windy conditions fueled the blaze in Teaneck, consuming part of an 800-acre park. Flames were seen shooting up as the fire grew off Teaneck Road, just a few yards from people's homes.

Crews from 14 towns responded. Evacuations were not needed, but Teaneck Police did have to warn everyone near the Teaneck portion of Overpeck Park to take precautions.

There was another massive fire earlier in the afternoon in Jersey City. Recycled paper burned outside Reliable Paper Recycling, and then wind-whipped embers ignited brush fires on the Jersey Turnpike Extension all the way to the Exit 14C Plaza by the Holland Tunnel.

Workers say the fire started inside the plant and spread fast. At one point, smoke could be seen rising behind the Statue of Liberty.

New Jersey officials say such fires are not unusual in April, which is considered the peak month for wildfires.