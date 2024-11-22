Snow, rain totals around New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

NEW YORK - After a long period of drought and fire hazards, we're getting an early taste of winter.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have been desperate for rain.

The storm system impacting the Tri-State Area not only brought much-needed rain, but it also brought snow. In some places, quite a lot of it.

By 11 a.m. Friday, here are some of the top snow totals around our area:

CBS News New York

Port Jervis, N.Y., located roughly 70 miles northwest of New York City, had the greatest amount, with 12.8 inches of snow

About 50 miles north of New York City, 8.2 inches of snow accumulated in Monroe, N.Y.

Six inches of snow accumulated in Glen Spey, N.Y., about 90 miles northwest of the Big Apple

2.2 inches of snow accumulated in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y., about 34 miles north of New York City

About 40 miles west of New York City, two inches of snow accumulated in Mount Arlington, N.J.

Much-needed rain delivers a soaking

CBS News New York

The Tri-State Area has been parched, lately, causing drought warnings and burn bans in New York and New Jersey. Friday's storm is providing some much-needed relief. In New Jersey, the statewide burn ban was lifted.

3.13 inches of rain fell in Long Island's Miller Place

Harrison, N.J. got 3.08 inches of rain, near the Passaic River

Norwalk, Conn. got 2.70 inches of rain

Ridgewood, N.J. got 2.37 inches of rain

Armonk, N.Y. got 2.34 inches of rain

What this rain and snow means for the drought

Even though this storm brought us a winter preview, drought conditions will persist. The area, including our upstate reservoirs, has receive 1-3 inches, with additional precipitation expected through Friday night.

Unfortunately, as of Friday morning, all of our local climate sites are still about seven inches below normal.

