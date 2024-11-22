Snow, rain totals around New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
NEW YORK - After a long period of drought and fire hazards, we're getting an early taste of winter.
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have been desperate for rain.
The storm system impacting the Tri-State Area not only brought much-needed rain, but it also brought snow. In some places, quite a lot of it.
By 11 a.m. Friday, here are some of the top snow totals around our area:
- Port Jervis, N.Y., located roughly 70 miles northwest of New York City, had the greatest amount, with 12.8 inches of snow
- About 50 miles north of New York City, 8.2 inches of snow accumulated in Monroe, N.Y.
- Six inches of snow accumulated in Glen Spey, N.Y., about 90 miles northwest of the Big Apple
- 2.2 inches of snow accumulated in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y., about 34 miles north of New York City
- About 40 miles west of New York City, two inches of snow accumulated in Mount Arlington, N.J.
Much-needed rain delivers a soaking
The Tri-State Area has been parched, lately, causing drought warnings and burn bans in New York and New Jersey. Friday's storm is providing some much-needed relief. In New Jersey, the statewide burn ban was lifted.
- 3.13 inches of rain fell in Long Island's Miller Place
- Harrison, N.J. got 3.08 inches of rain, near the Passaic River
- Norwalk, Conn. got 2.70 inches of rain
- Ridgewood, N.J. got 2.37 inches of rain
- Armonk, N.Y. got 2.34 inches of rain
What this rain and snow means for the drought
Even though this storm brought us a winter preview, drought conditions will persist. The area, including our upstate reservoirs, has receive 1-3 inches, with additional precipitation expected through Friday night.
Unfortunately, as of Friday morning, all of our local climate sites are still about seven inches below normal.