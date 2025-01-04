As a winter storm approaches the Tri-State Area, here's how much snow could fall Monday

It's cold and blustery Saturday in the Tri-State Area, and that will continue to be the story this weekend as we track our next winter storm.

Temperatures will struggle to rise much today, only reaching the low to mid 30s under a mix of sun and clouds. Wind chills will be in the 20s all day with wind gusts up to 30 mph at times.

It will be even colder tonight as temperatures fall into the 20s with wind chills in the teens! It could even feel like the single digits by sunrise tomorrow in some of New York City's northwest suburbs. So bundle up if you'll be heading out!

CBS News New York

Sunday will feature a similar forecast. Expect a mix of sun and high clouds with highs in the low to mid 30s. Wind chills will only be in the 20s, once again.

First Alert Weather Day Monday

CBS News New York

All eyes are on our next winter storm system set to arrive Monday, which we declared a First Alert Weather Day. What you see will really depend on where you are, with snow totals across the Tri-State Area ranging from absolutely nothing to perhaps six inches! The storm's track is key and will dictate where the most snow accumulation occurs. The latest trends have been slightly farther to the south, which means the most snow will likely be in southern New Jersey.

Potential snow totals

Ocean County, where there's a possibility of three to six inches of snow, is the only one in our area under a Winter Storm Watch. A swath of one to three inches is possible across Central Jersey, while New York City may see closer to an inch.

CBS News New York

The snow totals can shift north or south based on the storm's track. We have the weekend to iron that out as models are still in disagreement. Either way, with the system passing to the south, we'll be on the northern edge. Expect a very sharp cut-off somewhere in our area, where the difference will be between accumulating snow and only some flurries.

The rest of next week looks dry, but very cold!