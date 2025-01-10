California fires highlight insurance issues across nation, including in New Jersey

MANVILLE, N.J. — The California fires are highlighting a serious issue across the nation as insurance carriers drop coverage or decide not to renew policies based on risk.

New data indicates non-renewal rates are being driven by an increase in climate-related weather disasters, and some say that could have a ripple effect in the Tri-State Area.

Ida survivor still fighting for insurance money nearly 3 years later

Across Manville, there are empty lots. Homes ravaged by Hurricane Ida have been torn down, and others still being rebuilt.

Ida survivors in the area say their hearts break for the California fire victims.

"I feel bad for the people based on my experience through natural disasters," Ida survivor Eric Vaughn said.

Vaughn says nearly three years after Ida destroyed his home, he's still fighting for federal and insurance money.

"It took forever. One-third is what they offered me at my original go-around of what I needed to rebuild, and it wasn't until I threatened to report them to the Department of Banking and Insurance that they finally gave me what I needed to rebuild my house properly," he said.

It's not just Vaughn still struggling and rebuilding in Manville.

"It's going to be a nightmare"

Experts say as disasters increase across the country, prepare yourself in changes in your insurance policies.

"Based on climate change and based on the insurance market now – think about this, every time there's a disaster in California, those same companies are doing business in New Jersey. They spread the loss," New Jersey Sen. Jon Bramnick said.

Bramnick sits on the state commerce committee dealing with insurance law. He says that loss will more than likely be passed down to policy holders.

"It's going to be a nightmare for a lot of reasons. First, either you won't be able to get coverage or you'll have to go to the coverage of last resort, which is a state-sponsored type program," he said. "Or you'll get coverage with a high deductible, a high what we call co-pay, and a low cap."

Gary La Spisa with the Insurance Council of New Jersey, a nonprofit trade association for carriers, says, "As the pattern of severe weather events continues to grow and replacement costs continue to climb, property insurance premiums will have to keep up in order to adequately protect consumers when disaster strikes."

While Bramnick says he hasn't seen carriers fleeing New Jersey, he says they are asking for rate increases.

State Farm told CBS News New York in a statement, "Our priority right now is the safety of our customers, agents and employees impacted by the fires and assisting our customers in the midst of this tragedy."