Wawa offering free coffee for teachers in these states

Wawa offers free coffee for teachers and school staff starting next week Wawa offers free coffee for teachers and school staff starting next week 00:26

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Teachers in six states can get free coffee at Wawa for a limited period of time starting on Monday, Sept. 2, the company announced.

As students head back to school, educators in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and Washington D.C. can take advantage of this "Cheers to Classrooms" deal until Sept. 15

The deal applies to school staff as well. All the qualifying freebie-receiver has to do is tell the cashier they're a member of a local school system.

The offer can only be claimed in Wawa stores and is not available on the app or through delivery services.

"We hope this small gesture shows our deep appreciation for everything educators and school staff do for children in the community," Wawa's Senior Director of Store Operations, Dave Simonettis said in a news release.

Wawa gave this deal to teachers in Alabama and Florida in August.