Subway service disrupted by Upper West Side water main break

NEW YORK - A water main break on the Upper West Side disrupted subway service on the busy B and C lines Wednesday afternoon. A and D service was also impacted.

B and C trains were initially suspended in both directions due to the break. A train service was shut down between 125th Street and Chambers Street. D train service was suspended between 161st Street and Herald Square. Passengers were asked to use the 1, 2, 3 line, causing some crowding on those lines.

The break happened at 103rd Street and Central Park West just after 2 p.m. The water was shut off by around 3 p.m., though subway disruptions remained.

Water was being cleaned from the tracks.

Some passengers on a B train had to switch cars, but that went smoothly, according to the MTA.

The break and disruptions took place as large crowds were expected to flock to the Upper West Side for the balloon inflation.