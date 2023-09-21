Staten Island lawmakers speak out against shelter for asylum seekers at Island Shores Senior Residences

NEW YORK -- Tensions remain high on Staten Island over the city's plan to house asylum seekers inside a former senior facility.

Assemblyman Michael Tannousis and other elected officials held a press conference at 11 a.m. on the controversy.

Late Tuesday night, a crowd of protesters blocked a bus of asylum seekers at the Island Shores Senior Residences on Father Capodanno Boulevard. Ten people were taken into custody, including one who was charged with assaulting a police officer.

"We've been left alone as a city to solve a national problem," Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday. "I need us to get through this together, and how we get through it is not what we saw on Staten Island last night, with people are banging and using derogatory terms. That is not who we are as a city."

Staten Island residents have also protested the arrival of asylum seekers at St. John Villa, a former Catholic school in the Arrochar neighborhood.