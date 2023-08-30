CBS New York gets sneak peek at costumes for West Indian American Day Parade and Carnival

NEW YORK -- From the feathers to the crystals, elaborate costumes make up a big part of the West Indian American Day Parade and Carnival.

CBS New York has a preview of what some of the masqueraders will be wearing this year.

Kay Mason has got the moves -- even in her 60s. That's why she was named queen of Sesame Flyers Carnival Costumes and is a grand marshal at this year's parade.

"When I'm in the costume and I hear the music, everything just -- the weight and everything -- it just disappears," Mason said.

She'll be wearing a 200-pound costume, leading the Mas Camp's masqueraders down Eastern Parkway on Monday.

"My favorite part of carnival is the music and to be dressed in my costume," Mason said.

Steel pan Calypso bands and Soca music are the sounds of carnival, and the elaborate costumes are the spectacle.

"From the kids to the adults, it's really about it. The kids love it," said Aischa Carr, director of program operations for Sesame Flyers. "I mean, the more feathers, the more jewels, the better it is. The wiring is extremely important. That's the comfortability for the masqueraders. It's the lightness."

Sesame Flyers focuses on culture, community and the youth all year round. Its costumes have been on the parkway since 1988.

"This year, the theme is destination. It's our 40th year," Carr said.

It's all part of the carnival-themed costume at Sesame. The jewel crown has hundreds of crystals and wire backpack has bright colorful feathers. Organizers said just the two pieces took 10 days to create.

"It definitely is a labor of love, for the love of the culture," Carr said.

CBS New York's Jennifer Bisram wasn't the only who got into the carnival spirit. Photojournalist Dana Riccardi immersed herself in the Caribbean culture, too.

"It can take anywhere from a week to two months," Carr said.

It's a year-long process from theme to prototype to creation. Each costume is meticulously made -- every bead, every stone and every feather. The cost can be in the hundreds to thousands, but masqueraders say it's worth it.

"So the people, the costumes, the music, all of it is carnival. We all just play our different roles in it," Mason said.