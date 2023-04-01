New York City's new rules for trash pick-up start Saturday
NEW YORK -- New rules for trash pick-up in New York City start Saturday.
The Department of Sanitation is pushing back the collection times.
For decades, trash was allowed to be set out at 4 p.m.
Now, businesses and residential buildings can put trash out after 8 p.m. on collection days.
If garbage is in a container with a secured lid, residents can put it curbside after 6 p.m., and businesses can take their trash out an hour before closing.
The city hopes the changes will reduce the rodent problem.
