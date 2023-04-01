Watch CBS News
New York City's new rules for trash pick-up start Saturday

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New rules for trash pick-up in New York City start Saturday.

The Department of Sanitation is pushing back the collection times.

For decades, trash was allowed to be set out at 4 p.m.

READ MORE: NYC sanitation department looking into plan to curb garbage, rat problems

Now, businesses and residential buildings can put trash out after 8 p.m. on collection days.

If garbage is in a container with a secured lid, residents can put it curbside after 6 p.m., and businesses can take their trash out an hour before closing.

The city hopes the changes will reduce the rodent problem.

First published on March 31, 2023 / 8:25 PM

