New York City's new rules for trash pick-up start Saturday

New NYC rules for putting out trash for pick-up begin Saturday

NEW YORK -- New rules for trash pick-up in New York City start Saturday.

The Department of Sanitation is pushing back the collection times.

For decades, trash was allowed to be set out at 4 p.m.

Now, businesses and residential buildings can put trash out after 8 p.m. on collection days.

If garbage is in a container with a secured lid, residents can put it curbside after 6 p.m., and businesses can take their trash out an hour before closing.

The city hopes the changes will reduce the rodent problem.