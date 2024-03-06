Watch Live: Gov. Kathy Hochul to announce subway safety plan after several recent attacks

NEW YORK -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to announce a new subway safety plan Wednesday, following several violent incidents underground in the past week and rising subway crime numbers this year.

Sources tell CBS New York the governor will be adding police overtime pay, while also adding mental illness outreach programs that she hopes will stop the problem at the source.

Mayor Adams speaks ahead of announcement

Mayor Eric Adams spoke Tuesday about one step the city is looking into.

"We know people feel unsafe," he said. "We are definitely on the pathway of coming up with some new technology that's going to help us identify weapons."

He wasn't just talking about bag checks -- he also has his eye on a weapons detection system.

Latest incidents under investigation

That may prove difficult in cases like Tuesday afternoon when a man was assaulted with an umbrella at the 86th Street station.

"He swung this long umbrella and hit my thumb, which then started bleeding," David Beaglehole said.

Read More: NYPD investigating 2 more attacks in the transit system as officials look for new ways to keep riders safe

Earlier Tuesday, another man was hit in the head with a metal object at the Queens Boulevard-Grand Avenue station.

Bringing back bag checks

MTA Police Chief Michael Kemper announced Tuesday bag checks will be set up by the turnstiles, so subway riders can expect security steps more like what travelers experience at the airport.

"They have the option of not going into the subway system, not having to pay and go in, and they could just leave without penalty," Kemper said. "But if they do come in, and their number is chosen, if you will, then they're subject to having a bag searched."

Read More: New York City reinstituting bag checks to combat rising subway crime

Kemper reiterated that repeat offenders are a big part of the problem.

Hochul, Kemper and MTA Chair Janno Lieber are scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. Wednesday. You can watch live on CBS News New York.

We also expect to speak with the mayor beforehand on our 7 a.m. streaming show.