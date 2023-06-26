Watch CBS News
Gov. Kathy Hochul gives update on LIRR Concourse upgrades at Penn Station

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul made an announcement Monday from the Long Island Rail Road Concourse at Penn Station

Last fall, the governor and MTA officials unveiled plans to ease congestion by making the concourse more spacious.

Hochul gave an update on the project at 11:30 a.m. from the atrium. 

