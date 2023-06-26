Gov. Kathy Hochul gives update on LIRR Concourse upgrades at Penn Station

Gov. Hochul gives update on LIRR upgrades at Penn Station

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul made an announcement Monday from the Long Island Rail Road Concourse at Penn Station.

Last fall, the governor and MTA officials unveiled plans to ease congestion by making the concourse more spacious.

Hochul gave an update on the project at 11:30 a.m. from the atrium.

