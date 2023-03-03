Watch CBS News
Opponents question viability of Penn Station redevelopment plan

Rally held against Penn Station area redevelopment plan
NEW YORK -- The future of Penn Station was in the spotlight Friday as people rallied in opposition to the state's plan for the area surrounding the transit hub

The plan, which Gov. Kathy Hochul supports, would generate money for improvements by allowing construction of large office buildings. 

Opponents question the plan's viability. The primary developer recently backed away as demand for office space dropped following the pandemic. 

The rally happened just before a state Senate hearing on the controversial proposal. 

First published on March 3, 2023 / 1:20 PM

