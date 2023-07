Amid a growing number of lithium-ion battery fires, FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh testified at a Consumer Product Safety Commission hearing Thursday. Read more: https://cbsn.ws/3qaYMbl

FDNY commissioner testifies at CPSC hearing on lithium-ion batteries Amid a growing number of lithium-ion battery fires, FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh testified at a Consumer Product Safety Commission hearing Thursday. Read more: https://cbsn.ws/3qaYMbl

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On